Around the Web Watch: Mourners hold candlelight vigil for Morbi bridge collapse victims The colonial-era cable bridge on the Machchu river collapsed on Sunday evening, four days after it was reopened following seven months of renovation. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago मोरबी में हुए हादसे के बाद नगर चौक में लोगों ने कैंडल मार्च निकालकर दी श्रद्धांजलि#MorbiBridgeCollapse #MorbiBridge @bhupendrajourno pic.twitter.com/NiL4siuKuU— News24 (@news24tvchannel) October 31, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gujarat bridge