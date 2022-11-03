Around the Web Caught on camera: That moment when a three-storey building collapsed in UP’s Ghaziabad The foundation of the building was reportedly weakened by construction nearby. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Three-storey house collapsed in Ghaziabad.This accident happened due to the ongoing excavation in the basement adjacent to the house.The whole family came out before the house collapsed.#Ghaziabad #UttarPradesh #HouseCollapsed #Report1Bharat pic.twitter.com/nA7SoSQooA— Report1BharatEnglish (@Report1BharatEn) November 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UP buildings collapse