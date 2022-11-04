Around the Web Watch: Leopard appears in Karnataka town, crashes into passing motorcyclist, injures residents The leopard was later captured in Krishnarajanagar in Mysuru district by Forest Department officials. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #karnataka A leopard in Krishnarajangar of #Mysuru district attacks residents. It is yet to be captured. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/AsaOa1s41u— Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) November 4, 2022 #WATCH | Karnataka: A leopard entered the Kanaka Nagar of Mysuru & attacked some people, he was later captured & rescued by the forest department pic.twitter.com/yVBIcfOyxM— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022 Karnataka: Leopard that had created panic among residents in Mysuru's KR Nagar has finally been captured. A forest official and a few residents were injured in an attack by the wild cat. pic.twitter.com/dA2a83QHtJ— Pinky Rajpurohit (ABP News) 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) November 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Leopard Karnataka animals