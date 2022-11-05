Around the Web Watch: When the police dressed up in superhero costumes to arrest drug dealers in Peru on Halloween Policemen dressed as Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor, and Black Widow arrested four drug dealers, as part of Operation Marvel. Scroll Staff 6 hours ago Police dressed as superheroes break down a door and bust a drug operation in the Peruvian capital 👇 pic.twitter.com/Bt1oKV5dvR— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Halloween Police Peru