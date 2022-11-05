Around the Web Watch: Beautiful vintage cars on display as rally reaches Kaziranga in Assam Organised by European and African tourists, the rally has two motorcycles and 18 cars. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #WATCH | Kaziranga, Assam: Vintage car rally with 18 cars & 2 motorbikes organized by a group of European & African tourists reaches Kaziranga & will spend two nights at the National Park pic.twitter.com/C2MkLp6dNU— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022 39 foreign tourists arrived in Kaziranga National Park, Assam in 15 Vintage Cars. They are from England, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany etc. Vintage Car Rally has already covered 3,500 km through Bhutan. After visiting beautiful places of North East India, will go to Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/U9E9HqBEdG— Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) November 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Assam cars