Around the Web Watch: Villagers move an entire house to higher ground to avoid flash floods in the Philippines Tropical storm Nalgae brought extreme weather conditions to batter the Philippines. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago “They knew how dangerous it was, but we care for each other here.” - These hero villagers picked up and moved neighbour’s house to avoid flash flooding in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/5EAo4DkUsg— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) November 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. flood Rain Philippines