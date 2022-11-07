Viral Video Watch: Wrinkle the duck runs at New York City marathon again, delighting runners and spectators Dressed in red webbed running shoes. Scroll Staff An hour ago Wrinkle the Duck is at the NYC Marathon again! Wish her luck on her run! #nycmarathon #duck #cuteness #goodluck pic.twitter.com/6QyWHUBkDm— seDUCKtive (@WrinkleTheDuck) November 6, 2022 I passed Wrinkle the Duck running the NYC Marathon! How cool is this??#TCSNYCMarathon #NYCMarathon#MarathonDuck #Duck #Quack pic.twitter.com/piawuYLMfk— Jason Hernandez #61918 (@StimpyJD) November 7, 2022 WRINKLE THE DUCK IS FINISHING THE NYC MARATHON pic.twitter.com/UkBzZoyu3P— Elon Musk ➐ (@e_munson) November 6, 2022 .@WrinkleTheDuck waddles by as one of the #runners in the #NYCMarathon while watching #NYC #Licensed #TourGuide @Dutchmazz #livestream at Mile 25 🦆 pic.twitter.com/7VChAwQdeh— I❤️NY (@GALintheCity1) November 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. birds races