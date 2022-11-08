Around the Web Watch: Scenes from the theatre as NCP leader Jitendra Awhad forces film screening to be stopped The screening of the Marathi film ‘Har Har Mahadev’ at a multiplex in Thane, Maharastra was stopped. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH: NCP leader @Awhadspeaks stopped screening of Marathi film #HarHarMahadev in #Thane multiplex on Monday. He alleged that the film distorts the history of #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj and thus opposed the screening. Video: Kiran Subashrao Ghuge pic.twitter.com/dGjxFp0rW2— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 8, 2022 Case filed against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad & his workers at Vartak Nagar PS, Thane for forcibly closing show of film 'Har Har Mahadev' in a mall y’day & assaulting audience. Case registered u/s 141,143,146,149,323,504 of IPC. No arrest made so far.pic.twitter.com/NxPceTZAYw— Singh Varun (@singhvarun) November 8, 2022 📽️ MLA Jitendra Awhad and #NCPworkers #shutdown the show of Har Har Mahadev film at #Thane #VivianaMall.#MLA #JitendraAwhad #NCP #HarHarMahadev #film pic.twitter.com/lOPE90yn96— TodaysVoice24News (@todaysvoice24nz) November 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Movies Maharashtra