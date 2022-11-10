Around the Web Watch: Man throws eggs at UK’s King Charles III during his visit to York, gets detained by police The incident took place at Micklegate Bar, the traditional royal entrance into the city. Scroll Staff An hour ago WATCH: Here is the moment eggs were thrown at King Charles by a protestor in York as he and the Queen Consort arrived in the city this morning. 🎥 @itvnews pic.twitter.com/b82XQlQPZf— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 9, 2022 King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla narrowly avoided being hit with eggs thrown at them during a visit to northern England, leading to one arrest https://t.co/t3tbR1oosB pic.twitter.com/lgktQBPVMt— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 9, 2022 “Those eggs are the only justice they’re ever going to see.” Man who threw eggs at King Charles in York says he did for “all the victims of of police brutality, all the victims of slavery and colonialism” pic.twitter.com/nsRPent0hm— Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) November 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK king