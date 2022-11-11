Around the Web Watch: Couple wades through ankle-deep water to get married after heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu Several places in the state were were waterlogged after incessant rain on Friday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Tamil Nadu| Temple is waterlogged & we have got wet, I appeal govt to take steps to at least clear the temple premises and other public areas: One of the Grooms pic.twitter.com/gf1IBzumjR— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu Rain Flood wedding