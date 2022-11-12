Viral Video ‘It’s the best Twitter’s ever been’: Trevor Noah jokes as verified impersonators create chaos on app ‘Maybe all of this verified real-fake people is part of Elon’s plan,’ the TV show host joked after Twitter’s new paid verification system was rolled out. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago "I'm gonna be blunt here: Elon Musk is running Twitter into the ground...and it's the best Twitter's ever been." @trevornoah pic.twitter.com/COQ3V0q06b— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Twitter comedy