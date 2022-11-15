Around the Web Watch: That moment when activist Licypriya Kangujam, 11, confronted UK’s energy minister at COP27 Zac Goldsmith walked away from the 11-year-old climate activist at COP27 when asked repeatedly when his government will release jailed climate protestors. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago I repeatedly asked him, when will you release them? Which date? What time? His lady Secretary pushed me two times. He also told me that "I can do nothing"If he can do nothing then why he is a minister? Why he's coming to #COP27 ?This is unacceptable. This is not fair. pic.twitter.com/QNkw3YY5ik— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) November 14, 2022 People shouldn’t be rude about this young activist. She was polite. I answered that no one should be imprisoned for peaceful protest, that as a UK Minister I am not involved in judicial/police matters, & I cannot release people from jail!).— Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) November 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. COP27 Climate change Viral video