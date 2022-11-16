Around the Web Watch: Actor Brendan Hunt performs Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ while hula hooping during charity event Hunt performed as his character Coach Beard from the show Ted Lasso to raise money for prosthetic care for amputees in Kansas City. Scroll Staff An hour ago Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard (Ted Lasso) performing “Bad Romance” by lady gaga is pretty incredible… pic.twitter.com/A7KwswdykO— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music musicians