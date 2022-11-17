Viral Video Watch: Hilarious summation of the difficulties of pronouncing Bengali names When the same phonetical rules don't work for Anindya and Partha and Amrita. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Since my IG reel has already hit twitter, might as well share it on my own account. If you have been the victim or perpetrator of a mispronounced Bengali name this is for you. 😄 pic.twitter.com/cvkAsbTwaW— Sushovan Sircar (@Maha_Shoonya) November 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. comedy Bengalis