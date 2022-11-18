Around the Web Watch: India’s first privately developed rocket Vikram-S lifts off successfully Named after Vikram Sarabhai, and developed by the Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace, the rocket was launched from Isro's spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 🇮🇳 CONGRATULATIONS #ISRO!!India's first ever private rocket Vikram-S, named after Vikram Sarabhai, launched from #Sriharikota.@isro #ISRO #VikramS pic.twitter.com/HwpxXEqV7k— Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) November 18, 2022 I announce the successful completion of Mission #Prarambh (the beginning of Skyroot Aerospace): Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe@SkyrootA pic.twitter.com/SAXk2MzeRf— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) November 18, 2022 Ascent of @SkyrootA's Vikram-S launcher today from Sriharikota #MissionPrarambh pic.twitter.com/ysXWA61FgB— ISRO (@isro) November 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ISRO rocket space