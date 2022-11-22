Around the Web Watch: Iran’s players refuse to sing national anthem at World Cup game to protest against government Fans joined the players’ protests against the regime in their home country. Scroll Staff 7 hours ago This is what courage looks likeThe Iranian football team refuses to sing the national anthem on biggest stage in the worldEleven men, standing shoulder to shoulder, sending out a message without uttering a word#WorldCup #WorldCup2022 #Qatar2022 #Iran pic.twitter.com/n8gtQed4Fl— Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) November 21, 2022 Protest by Iranian fans - booing their own national anthem ahead of match against England. #Qatar2022 #iran pic.twitter.com/3YN5V2y7BO— Jonathan Swain (@SwainITV) November 21, 2022 Video of Iranian protest inside the stadium during England Vs Iran in Qatar. #worldcup #IranRevoIution #TeamMelli #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #mahsaamini #OpIran pic.twitter.com/kJhAEl9T30— Pirooz Nahavandi (@PersianImm0rtal) November 21, 2022 PHOTO: #Iran fans show support for the #MahsaAmini protests at their nation's match against #England in #Qatar📷: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino#i24NEWSinQatar #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/dJt5QqXETq— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Iran protest world cup