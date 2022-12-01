Viral Video Watch: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies, devotees gather to pay last respects The 32-year-old elephant of Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple in Puducherry collapsed on the road and died of a suspected cardiac arrest. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago The popular Sri Manakula Vinayakar temple elephant Lakshmi passed away today in Puducherry. Several gather to bid a tearful farewell..VC:Babu@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/A5vNt935Qc— Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 30, 2022 Paid last respects to "Laxmi" Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple's Spiritual Elephant in #Puducherry.Recalled her blessings during my visits to the temple.புதுச்சேரி,அருள்மிகு ஸ்ரீமணக்குள விநாயகர் திருக்கோயில் யானை லட்சுமியின் பூத உடலுக்கு மலர்தூவி அஞ்சலி செலுத்தினேன். pic.twitter.com/XFIdJTkNnu— Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) November 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elephant viral video Puducherry