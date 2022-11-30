Around the Web ‘Social media uses free speech to stifle free speech’: Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa Ressa was talking about her latest book, ‘How to Stand Up to a Dictator’ on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Scroll Staff 6 hours ago Nobel Peace Prize winner @mariaressa says social media has “come in and used free speech to stifle free speech.”#Colbert pic.twitter.com/gu13bvWojH— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 30, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. nobel prize democracy dictator