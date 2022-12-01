SHARE MAXIMUM - RAVISH KUMAR AFTER RESIGNATION



Ravish Kumar Speaks on his Resignation, Godi Media and his Journey with NDTV



After resigning from his post as senior executive editor at NDTV India, Ravish Kumar explained his decision in a video (above), asking everyone to uphold the values of democracy. In a long statement on his YouTube channel, Kumar said the ecosystem of journalism is being destroyed. “However, everyone is also busy claiming they’re doing fair journalism, especially those who are working under the same forces that are trying to trample journalism.” Kumar asked audiences to be mindful of such claims as he leaves NDTV, now taken over by the Adani Group.

Kumar recounted joining NDTV as a translator in 1996, but said his first assignment was to go through letters written by viewers. “That practice is still part of my life now,” he said. “Even today, you send in thousands of messages…I even get handwritten letters!”