Around the Web Watch: Voters celebrate first-ever polling booth in India's 'mini-African village' in Gujarat Members of the Siddi tribal community in Jambur went to vote in traditional attire. Scroll Staff 8 minutes ago #Watch | People of Gujarat's mini African village- Jambur, celebrated their first opportunity to vote in their own special tribal booth (30.11)#GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/LFrG6q8ukT— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022 🔸ગીર સોમનાથઃ પરંપરાગત વેશભૂષામાં સજ્જ સીદી મતદારોએ કર્યુ મતદાન🔸દિવ્યાંગ, દ્રષ્ટિહિન તેમજ સીદી સંસ્કૃતિની ઝલક દર્શાવતા મતદારોને અપાયું પ્રમાણપત્ર🔸'વસુધૈવ કુટુમ્બકમ'ની ભાવનાને ઉજાગર કરતું માધુપુર-જાંબુરનું મતદાન મથક#GujaratElections2022 #NoVoterToBeLeftBehind pic.twitter.com/BivmzvIGC2— DD News Gujarati (@DDNewsGujarati) December 1, 2022 Proud Voters from the Siddi Community casting their #Vote at polling booths set up by #ECI in Madhupur Jambur in Gir Somnath district. #GujaratElections2022. #NoVoterToBeLeftBehind #GujaratAssemblyPolls#EveryVoteMatters pic.twitter.com/F26vcqlPIn— VTV Gujarati News and Beyond (@VtvGujarati) December 1, 2022