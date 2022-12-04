Around the Web Watch: PETA India founder showers on Mumbai road to highlight water wastage in industries Ingrid Newkirk took a shower in public to highlight that meat and dairy production requires 50 times more water than the production of plant foods. Scroll Staff 5 hours ago PETA India founder @IngridNewkirk takes a shower in Mumbai to highlight that meat and dairy production requires up to 50 times more water than the production of plant foods like pulses, vegetables, and grains. @peta #GoVegan pic.twitter.com/9CRedWLS4I— PETA India (@PetaIndia) December 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. protest Mumbai