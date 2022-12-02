Around the Web Watch: Nagaland musician shows what India’s national anthem sounds like on the electric guita Imnainla Jamir from Mokokchung was performing at Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival 2022. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago The #Nagaland way of rocking the #NationalAnthem .. JAI HO .. Artist : Ms. Imnainla Jamir Concept : @TafmaNagaland #HornbillFestival @PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah @rashtrapatibhvn @VPSecretariat @jagdishmukhi pic.twitter.com/kqMq0frov2— abu metha (@abumetha) December 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. National Anthem Nagaland