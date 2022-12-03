Eco India Eco India: Why farmlands in Uttar Pradesh are critical to the survival of the Sarus? According to the World Widlife Fund, not more than 20,000 Sarus cranes survive in India today. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla|Script: Jessica Goel, Nooshin Mowla |Field Producer: Jessica Goel | Video Editor: Richard Kujur | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Richard Kujur We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Eco India Uttar Pradesh Sarus Crane Wildlife Biodiversity