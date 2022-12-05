Viral Video Watch: This Swift modified into a Lamborghini lookalike is a gift for Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Nurul Haque, a motor mechanic from Assam's Karimganj district, spent more than Rs 10 lakh on the project. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago Delighted to receive a modified Lamborghini lookalike car from innovator Nurul Haque of Anipur, Karimganj.My best wishes to him in all his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/TWAJ8o9AqV— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 3, 2022 Wrapped up my day at Silchar with a walk from Itkhola to Circuit House along with our karyakartas. Happy to meet a lot of warm-hearted along the way.Also had the thrill of being at the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj. pic.twitter.com/7EMsG4MtbT— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Assam cars