Watch: Cyclone Mandous leaves a trail of damage across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh The cyclonic storm weakened to a deep depression after making landfall on the northern coast of Tamil Nadu late on Friday night. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Visuals showing damage caused to a petrol bunk in Chennai's Egmore after a tree fell down due to strong winds.#CycloneMandous #ChennaiRains #cyclonemondous @TheSouthfirst pic.twitter.com/x55KSr2EXt— Shilpa (@Shilpa1308) December 10, 2022 Cyclone #Mandous effect, several@low laying areas of Tirupati inundated due to heavy rain. #YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with the commissioner visited the flooded areas in Lakshmipuram Circle, Ramanuja Circle and Jaibhim Nagar Colony. #AndhraPradesh #CycloneMandous pic.twitter.com/4uDeD9lwuL— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) December 10, 2022 Cyclone Mandous: Heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh, 190 people shifted to relief camps #CycloneMandous #AndhraPradesh #MerinaBeach #Mandous #ShutDown #Cyclone #ChennaiRains #Chennai #cyclonedamages #heavyrains #Rains #Chennainews #CycloneMandousdamages #powercut pic.twitter.com/LKDumEw9vj— Harish Deshmukh (@DeshmukhHarish9) December 10, 2022 Marina Beach Chennai 😲#CycloneMandous #Mandous pic.twitter.com/ouiYutxcMx— Anil Padmanabhan🇮🇳🕉️🚩 (@anilp68) December 9, 2022 Cyclone Mandous, a severe cyclonic storm, is weakening gradually, before it crosses the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota, near Mahabalipuram tonight. Visuals from Puducherry.@indiatvnews#Mandous #CycloneMandous pic.twitter.com/sY236bjAIj— T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) December 9, 2022 At least 10 houses of Pillaichavadi fishing hamlet in Puducherry washed away due to the onslaught of high tides. Puducherry is witnessing #CycloneMandous induced heavy rainfall since morning. #News9SouthDesk @gautyou pic.twitter.com/OdPk873gl4— RAMKUMAR R (@imjournalistRK) December 9, 2022 Fallen tree being removed at Zone 7👇(5/5)#HeretoServe #ChennaiCorporation #Mandous #MandousCyclone pic.twitter.com/eQVt4QqhDl— Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) December 9, 2022 Andhra Pradesh: Effect of #CycloneMandous, several areas in Tirupati inundated due to heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/rGOQLL9k5M— Pinky Rajpurohit (ABP News) 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) December 10, 2022 Also read:Cyclone Mandous weakens into depression after landfall, Chennai gets heavy rainfall