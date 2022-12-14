𝘼𝙨𝙞𝙖’𝙨 𝙗𝙞𝙜𝙜𝙚𝙨𝙩 🫡💛



A historic moment in Kaloor as @kbfc_manjappada unveiled the Largest Tifo in Asian Football History (11025 sq. ft) 🙌#KBFCBFC #ഒന്നായിപോരാടാം #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/tzbCFNMAEU