Around the Web Watch: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan Rahan walked alongside Gandhi as the march resumed from Bhadoti in Sawai Madhopur. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/KAQSonrfxE— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Congress Rajasthan Raghuram Rajan