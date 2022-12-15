Watch US university chancellor’s ‘Asian language’ impression during speech to graduating students
Chancellor Thomas L Keon of Purdue University Northwest in Indiana later offered an apology for his ‘offensive and insensitive’ remarks.
Purdue University Northwest chancellor Chancellor Thomas L Keon did a bizarre ‘Asian language’ impression during a speech at the university in Indiana during a commencement ceremony on 10 December, 2022. After the video spread across social media and drew criticism online, the chancellor apologised for his “unplanned and off-the-cuff” remark. “We are all humans. I made a mistake,” he stated.