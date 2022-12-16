Around the Web Watch: Police recruitment applicant is caught for using wax on her head to increase her height The attempt came to light during the physical endurance examination for applicant in Mahabubnagar, Telangana. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago In a desperate attempt to secure her dream police job, a woman candidate used M-Seal wax inside her hair to increase height. The cheating was caught during the constable and Sub-Inspector physical endurance examinations in Mahabubnagar. She is now disqualified. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/5npcU3KsEg— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) December 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Telangana Police