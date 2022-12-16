Around the Web Watch: Telangana businessman takes newly purchased helicopter to temple for blessings Boinpally Srinivas Rao flew to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple for Hindu rituals associated with newly bought vehicles. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Richie Rich of Hyderabad. Prathima group owner Boinpally Srinivas Rao purchased Airbus ACH 135 and took it to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri for the ‘Vahan’ pooja. The luxury helicopter has a price tag of $5.7M.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/sn7qZKmSM9— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) December 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Telangana Helicopter