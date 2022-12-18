Viral Video Watch: UK’s King Charles III dances with holocaust survivors at a Jewish community centre in London Pre-Hanukkah celebrations in North London. Scroll Staff An hour ago Friday night and the lights are low …A Dancing King was spotted earlier as King Charles joined the Jewish community at @JW3London in North London as they prepare to celebrate #Chanukah 🎥 @itvnews pic.twitter.com/nhopP7JBLx— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 16, 2022 It’s the dancing king! 🕺 As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah, King Charles visited @JW3London - a Jewish community centre that is open to all faiths and acts as a hub for the arts, culture, social action and learning in North London. pic.twitter.com/KpCYOHMknP— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. King Charles III Britain UK London