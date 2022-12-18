Around the Web Watch: Leopard wanders into pharmaceutical company’s factory in Telangana, gets rescued later The leopard entered Hetero's drugs manufacturing unit in Sangareddy, and was tranquillised before being shifted to Hyderabad Zoo. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Panic triggered among the staff, after a #Leopard enters into the Hetero Pharma unit at #Gaddapotharam Industrial Area in #Sangareddy dist, outskirts of #Hyderabad. The security staff, who noticed, informed the forest and Police officials.#Telangana #WildLife #wildcats pic.twitter.com/rSHLXK4RhJ— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 17, 2022 #UnInvited guest #Leopard in #Hetero drugs manufacturing unit in #Sangareddy district of #Telangana This big cat has been tranquillised by the officials concerned@NewIndianXpress@XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/xZn546SyGm— B Kartheek (@KartheekTnie) December 17, 2022 Leopard captured in Hetero Drugs Limited, Kazipally Industrial Estate, Sangareddy District #Leopard2#Telangana pic.twitter.com/nip6cfGTL4— Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) December 17, 2022 An adult leopard that strayed into a pharmaceutical company in Gadda Potharam Industrial area in Sangareddy, Telangana last night was caught by Forest department officials on Saturday. The rescued leopard is being shifted to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.@XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/3vzCXtZxZS— Bachanjeetsingh_TNIE (@Bachanjeet_TNIE) December 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. animals Telangana rescue