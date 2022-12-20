Around the Web Watch: Near-zero visibility in Delhi, Lucknow, Amritsar and across north India as thick fog descends In Bhatinda, Punjab, the fog was so dense that nothing could be seen. Scroll Staff An hour ago What the fog, Delhi? Near 0 visibility! pic.twitter.com/eG09bUThIE— Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) December 20, 2022 We did 17km today. I’m on the scooter. A very dense fog in #Punjab pic.twitter.com/inDvvm5Ucu— Sekhon (@bhotna) December 19, 2022 Lucknow wrapped in dense fog pic.twitter.com/rNPiZ2lLUl— Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) December 19, 2022 A thick layer of #fog engulfed Amritsar city and its neighboring areas on Tuesday morning.#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/RjNhkxUz1O— Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) December 20, 2022 Dense to very dense fog in Delhi NCR. Visibility is 20 meters only.#Fog #WeatherUpdate #coldweather pic.twitter.com/xL7IaYbZTR— Om Prakash (@omnarayan47) December 20, 2022 The lowest visibility (in meters) reported at 0530 hours IST of today:Bhatinda: 00Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Delhi (Palam) and Lucknow: 25 Delhi (SFD) and Purnea: 50Ambala and Agra: 200 Gorakhpur: 300 Bareilly, Patna, Gaya and Kolkata: 500.@DDNewslive @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/GGnKIP0AbA— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fog climate