Around the Web Watch: Male students walk out from exams as Taliban bans university education for Afghan women Many male students and professors joined the female students as they staged protests outside university campuses. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Male university students have walked out of their exam in protest against Taliban's decision to BAN female students from university education. Several male professors have also resigned so far.This must happen across the country NOW!pic.twitter.com/kvvsQdchSu— Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 21, 2022 Following Nangarhar, male students in Kandahar also walked away from their exam in a show of solidarity with the female students and to protest the Taliban ban. #LetHerLearn pic.twitter.com/rArFK3tQjI— Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) December 21, 2022 د ننګرهار د طب پوهنځي سلګونو محصلانو نن د طالبانو له خوا د نجونو پر زده کړو د بشپړ بنديز پر ضد اعتراض وکړ. دا هم طالبانو ته پيغام دی او هم هغو ته چې د طالب هره کړنه په قوم او ژبې پوري تړي. pic.twitter.com/Bj0bZ9gw3g— Ajmal Aand (@AjmalAand) December 21, 2022 My mind is full of words and rage, but to whom should I write it? The world is deaf and Blind!!!#LetHerLearn #GenderApartheid #GirlsEducationBan pic.twitter.com/07xIphlnal— Nilofar Ayoubi (@NilofarAyoubi) December 21, 2022 Kabul University female students are expelled from the university's dormitory. Helpless students can be heard crying. #Afghanistan #Taliban pic.twitter.com/WVJrNcG8jt— Pamir News (@PamirNews) December 21, 2022