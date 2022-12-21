Around the Web ‘I am not your servant’: Air hostess tells passenger during mid-air argument The airline, said it is looking into the matter, stating that ‘customers' comfort has always been our top priority’. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Tempers soaring even mid-air: "I am not your servant" An @IndiGo6E crew and a passenger on an Istanbul flight to Delhi (a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with @TurkishAirlines ) on 16th December : pic.twitter.com/ZgaYcJ7vGv— Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022 IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavor to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers' comfort has always been our top priority. 2/2— Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. airline planes