'Your money is not charity, it's investment in global security: Ukraine's President to US Congress Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US for aid and told the Congress that Ukraine is 'alive and kicking'. Scroll Staff An hour ago President Volodymyr Zelenskyy receives a standing ovation after thanking Congress for sending financial and military aid to Ukraine:"Your money is not charity. It's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way." pic.twitter.com/PtR2ZxrBaZ— The Recount (@therecount) December 22, 2022 'Against all odds, and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn't fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking,' said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. lawmakers who stood up in applause pic.twitter.com/MM5OI0x0PY— NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 22, 2022