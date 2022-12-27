Around the Web Watch: Led by Aditya Thackeray, Opposition MLAs in Maharashtra sing in protest against government The MLAs ‘performed’ outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #WATCH | Maharashtra: Opposition parties MLAs hold a protest in a unique manner by singing traditional folk songs on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, in Nagpur, against state govt policies & alleged irregularities & corruption by state ministers. pic.twitter.com/QsvwRSu4zE— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nagpur Maharashtra Protest