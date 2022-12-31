Around the Web Watch: Chaos at UK supermarket as crowds flock to buy energy drink promoted by YouTubers There were crowds and tense scenes at Aldi stores across Britain as customers wrestled for the drink promoted by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI. Scroll Staff An hour ago What absolute carnage in @AldiUK for Prime this morning. Managed to get two and then left because that was too much for an early morning! pic.twitter.com/6GogiSlBgU— _kr1s_ (@chels_kr1s) December 29, 2022 Customers only allowed to buy three Prime bottles at a time in Aldi stores: pic.twitter.com/Zmv9wfY0RN— SOCIAL ZONE (@socialzonepromo) December 29, 2022 Absolute carnage in Aldi… people trying to get hold of prime #aldi #prime pic.twitter.com/FgQbxQCQ0X— Mark Hall 🔰 (@markbenhall) December 29, 2022 From the Front Line!! @prime_tracker @AldiUK Kidbrooke @KSI #This Moment @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/fnusW0KH6e— Chay Phinbow (@Chaayp) December 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. drink market