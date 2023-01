GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE - Dame Judi Dench gigs with Sharleen Spiteri at The Fife Arms, Braemar - future dates are in the planning. Watch this space, meantime, HAPPY NEW YEAR! #damejudidench #judidench #sharleenspiteri #thefifearms #braemar #scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #newyear #happynewyear pic.twitter.com/5iOcl3SuB3