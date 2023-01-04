Around the Web 'Being a woman is a crime’: Female student in Afghanistan makes powerful statement in men’s clothes ‘I have been forced to wear men’s clothes to show that no man is willing to stand up for women's rights.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A female student of Herat university recorded a video of herself wearing men's clothes because "being a woman in Afghanistan is now a crime." She asks the world not forget them as they fight for Afghanistans freedom."This time it's a women's revolution"به امید آزادی. pic.twitter.com/JATN2arKad— Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) January 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Taliban women