Around the Web Watch: Chaos erupts in Municipal Corporation of Delhi Civic Centre before mayoral vote There were protests against the nomination of councillors by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago #WATCH | Delhi: Huge ruckus at Civic Centre, before the commencement of voting for the Delhi Mayor elections, regarding swearing-in of nominated councillors. pic.twitter.com/BCz3HLC9qL— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi BJP AAP MCD