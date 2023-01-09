Viral Video Watch: Orphaned baby elephant tries to snuggle with keeper by climbing on him Caught on camera at a nursery managed by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago We all need a hug sometime. Check out the wonderful work @SheldrickTrust continues to do to help rescued orphan elephants and see how you can help.@Protect_Wldlife@_AnimalAdvocate@DeborahMeaden @PeterEgan6 @DrAmirKhanGP pic.twitter.com/arolfjhSkt— Nicholas Taylor (@NickTaylorLLB) January 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. animals kenya elephants