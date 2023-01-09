Caught on camera: Dye sprayed on dried grass to make it look green for NRI summit in Indore
Artificial colour was sprayed on the grass planted on the dividers of the road leading to the summit venue, on the direction of the municipality.
A video of green dye being sprayed on grass in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which is hosting the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas – the investors and NRI summit – from January 8 to 10, 2023, has emerged on social media.
According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the Municipal Corporation had brought prepared grass from nurseries in other cities to beautify intersections and dividers. However, the beautification project didn’t yield the desired results when the grass dried up as they “forgot to water it”, the report said.