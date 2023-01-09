Grass is for cows...



The greening of Indore just before the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas and investor summit. What an endearing environmental initiative!! The beating heart of Incredible India...other cities will go green with envy :))#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/2Wg6V4p0HK — Sunil Menon (@kazhugan) January 7, 2023

A video of green dye being sprayed on grass in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which is hosting the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas – the investors and NRI summit – from January 8 to 10, 2023, has emerged on social media.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the Municipal Corporation had brought prepared grass from nurseries in other cities to beautify intersections and dividers. However, the beautification project didn’t yield the desired results when the grass dried up as they “forgot to water it”, the report said.