@DGCAIndia @Officejmscindia @AmitShahOffice @official_Arnab_ Go first G8 116 flight Blore-delhi, 54 passengers were left in the bus post final on-board, the flight took off with luggages and left 54 passengers at the airport, serious security branch. passenger's are struggling. pic.twitter.com/MhwG7vI7UZ — Neeraj Bhat (@neerajbhat001) January 9, 2023

@DGCAIndia @timesofindia @TOIBengaluru @THBengaluru

Flight G8 116 (BLR - DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus was left on ground & flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways operating in sleep? No Basic checks — NIDHI K. (@Nids51) January 9, 2023

Hi Satish, we are sorry for the inconvenience. We have shared your concern along with your details to our team and they'll assist you at the earliest. — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) January 9, 2023

After a Go First flight took off without taking passengers at Bengaluru airport, Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought a report from the budget airline into the bizarre incident.

Flight G8 116 from Bengaluru to Delhi, took off around 6.30 am on Monday, leaving behind 54 passengers on a shuttle bus on the tarmac at Kempegowda International Airport. Frustrated about the untoward situation, many passengers compalined on Twitter. “No basic checks?”, one customer wrote, tagging the airline, Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, slamming the airline for their negligence. One of the passengers also posted a video documenting their ordeal, as they sought answers from airline staff over the grave error. The passengers also alleged that while they were left behind, the plane took off with their luggage.

According to a report by the Times of India, all stranded the passengers were given fresh boarding passes and were accommodated on a later flight, which left Bengaluru at 10 am. “We have sought a report from the airline and appropriate action shall be taken afterwards,” a senior DGCA official told PTI, while the airline refused to comment on the incident.