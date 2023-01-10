Watch: Agitated flyers in Bengaluru airport after flight to Delhi left over 50 passengers behind
The Go First flight took off at 6.30 am from Bengaluru, leaving 54 passengers while they were in a shuttle bus.
After a Go First flight took off without taking passengers at Bengaluru airport, Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought a report from the budget airline into the bizarre incident.
Flight G8 116 from Bengaluru to Delhi, took off around 6.30 am on Monday, leaving behind 54 passengers on a shuttle bus on the tarmac at Kempegowda International Airport. Frustrated about the untoward situation, many passengers compalined on Twitter. “No basic checks?”, one customer wrote, tagging the airline, Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, slamming the airline for their negligence. One of the passengers also posted a video documenting their ordeal, as they sought answers from airline staff over the grave error. The passengers also alleged that while they were left behind, the plane took off with their luggage.
According to a report by the Times of India, all stranded the passengers were given fresh boarding passes and were accommodated on a later flight, which left Bengaluru at 10 am. “We have sought a report from the airline and appropriate action shall be taken afterwards,” a senior DGCA official told PTI, while the airline refused to comment on the incident.