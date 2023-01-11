Around the Web Watch: Golden Globe moments, from team ‘RRR’ celebrations to Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Shut up please’ The moment ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ won the Best Original Song from a motion picture. And more. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago Here's the moment that "Naatu Naatu" won the #GoldenGlobe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture.https://t.co/IpBnF0ZqEp pic.twitter.com/zSDO8KLQlx— Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023 they tried playing Michelle Yeoh off with music, and she said "Shut up, please! I can beat you up, okay? And that's serious." LOL I love her#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/N2rSK4Oq6C— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023 Jennifer Coolidge’s speech was perfect:“I had such big dreams as a young person, but what happens is they get sort of fizzled by life. Mike White, you gave me a new beginning, even though this is the end, 'cause you did kill me off. Even if this is the end, you changed my life” pic.twitter.com/pHNPAhhQpj— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023 Eddie Murphy shares three pieces of advice for up-and-comers in the industry:1) Pay your taxes.2) Mind your business.3) Keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f---ing mouth.https://t.co/YDe7QBg9R9 pic.twitter.com/1iH3iHGBiz— Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023 #GoldenGlobes host Jerrod Carmichael makes a dig at Scientology: "Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned...I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige." https://t.co/m069JEKekW pic.twitter.com/fw25ng5nU2— Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023 #BlackPanther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett honors Chadwick Boseman during her #GoldenGlobes2023 acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/PbX0DMHe1N— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. awards actors