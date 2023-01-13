Viral Video Watch: Actor Tiger Shroff dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ to celebrate the song’s Golden Globe award Tiger Shroff congratulated team RRR for their win with a personal performance. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This should be our victory dance after yesterday🇮🇳😁⚡️huge win for Indian Cinema! congratulations to the whole team of RRR @ssrajamouli @MMKeeravani_FC @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/lbo8F0B7nb— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dance films