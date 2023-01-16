Around the Web Watch: K-Pop star Jackson Wang of GOT7 hosts fans at intimate party after London concert The 28-year-old singer-rapper invited fans to the party during his concert. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago how are we hanging out with jackson wang right now this is not rwql@life pic.twitter.com/Mbk6NF46Zg— donna (@apobeom) January 13, 2023 CHEERS BESTIES pic.twitter.com/6DgryDSa3X— donna (@apobeom) January 13, 2023 jackson hanging out and having fun with fans😭 pic.twitter.com/VxgacBDUdi— Jackyverse (fan) (@jackyverse) January 14, 2023 SORRY BUT HOW IS THIS REAL pic.twitter.com/42jx1NOY92— emily (@hellfiresIut) January 14, 2023 non jackson wang che dopo il concerto di ieri sera é andato a cena con un gruppetto di fan. mi spacco la faccia è proprio un cuore 🥹❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/32AMecQKMH— Ale⁷✢✨️ (@_hemmongolo) January 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music concert