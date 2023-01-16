Around the Web ‘RRR’ at Critics Choice Award ceremony: Watch the team’s winning moments, speeches, and more Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ won the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and the award for Best Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’. Scroll Staff An hour ago Another award for #RRR. Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie for winning the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.@ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/BYSdkD7Hpg— Ramesh Naidu Nagothu/రమేశ్/रमेश नायडू (@RNagothu) January 16, 2023 RRR won the BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM award at the #CritcsChoiceawards 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Here’s @ssrajamouli acceptance speech!! MERA BHARATH MAHAAN 🇮🇳 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/dzTEkAaKeD— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 16, 2023 Naatu Naatu Again!! 🕺🕺❤️🔥Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG💥💥 #RRRMovie Here’s @mmkeeravaani’s acceptance speech!! pic.twitter.com/d4qcxXkMf7— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 16, 2023 #RRR composer M.M. Keravani on why simplicity is so important in scoring films pic.twitter.com/hh2ok3GGZz— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023 S.S. Rajamouli on the success of #RRR: “A good story resonates with everyone” pic.twitter.com/8SXdeXfowq— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023 Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie 🥂! pic.twitter.com/f3JGfEitjE— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Movies Awards RRR