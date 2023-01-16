Around the Web Sri Lanka: Protestors shampoo their hair as police use water cannons to disperse them The protest took place while Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visited in Jaffna on Pongal. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago அடேய் ...😂யாழ்ப்பாணத்தில் ஜனாதிபதிக்கு எதிராக நடைபெற்ற போராட்டத்தில் பொலிஸார் தண்ணீர் தாரை பிரயோகம் மேற்கொண்ட போது சில இளைஞர்கள் தலைக்கு சம்போ வைத்து முழுகினர். pic.twitter.com/MJzRuEUHkz— Jaffna Troll (@JaffnaTroll) January 15, 2023 Hundreds of Tamils in the north demanding the truth about their loved ones led by relatives of disappeared and Jaffna University students protest against Sri Lankan president’s arrival in Jaffna to participate in the so called “National #Pongal2023 ceremony”. pic.twitter.com/bNak6gLdz1— Santhru (@Santhru49510871) January 15, 2023 Now in #jaffna Srilanka Police used water cannons on tamil families of the disappeared and Jaffna university students who are protesting against @RW_UNP Jaffna visit pic.twitter.com/2N3YtYSOxp— kumanan (@kumanan93) January 15, 2023 They also did this.It seems the Tamils were definitely not going to let Ranil come and go quietly. https://t.co/EiolKlPqvp— Dr. Thusiyan Nandakumar (@Thusi_Kumar) January 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sri Lanka protest