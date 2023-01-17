Around the Web Watch: What director James Cameron told team ‘RRR’ after its wins at the Critics Choice Awards Cameron spoke to director SS Rajamouli after ‘RRR’ won the Critics' Choice Awards for Best Foreign Language film and Best Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago A glimpse into the conversation between @JimCameron and @SSRajamouli💥💥💥#RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/fKVi38FXtz— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 16, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video films cinema RRR